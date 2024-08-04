Clairo Releases First-Ever Music Video For One Of Her Album Tracks

Clairo may have gone viral with a DIY webcam music video for “Pretty Girl,” but she’s been reluctant to put out additional visuals since then. Across her three studio albums, none of those songs had ever gotten official music videos before. That changes today! Clairo has shared a clip for “Juna,” a highlight (and current #1 on Billboard’s TikTok chart) off her most recent album Charm.

Aside from “Pretty Girl,” the only other music videos Clairo has put out until now were for “Flaming Hot Cheetos” (which she’s since scrubbed from the internet), “4EVER,” the SG Lewis collab “Better,” and “Heaven” from the soundtrack to the movie Skate Kitchen. All of those came out in 2018 and those songs weren’t featured on any of Clairo’s proper studio albums. (She has appeared in other videos as a featured artist, though.) A couple of years ago, Clairo explained in Instagram comments that she didn’t like doing music videos because she wanted to let the music speak for itself. But I guess things change when you have your first top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

Directed by Bradley J. Calder, the “Juna” music video features Clairo at Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open in Worcester, MA. Very Summer Olympics of her. Check it out below.