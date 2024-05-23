Clairo is back. The line-blurring indie-pop singer has announced her third full-length album, Charm, and released its tremendous lead single. The album is dropping in July and was co-produced by Leon Michels of the Dap-Kings and El Michels Affair. In the meantime we have “Sexy To Someone,” which is brisk and breathy and immediately feels like a perfect encapsulation of her career so far, incorporating the Carole King influence of 2021’s Sling into a sonic palette more like her 2019 debut Immunity.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nomad”

02 “Sexy To Someone”

03 “Second Nature”

04 “Slow Dance”

05 “Thank You”

06 “Terrapin”

07 “Juna”

08 “Add Up My Love”

09 “Echo”

10 “Glory Of The Snow”

11 “Pier 4”

Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo Records. Pre-order it here.