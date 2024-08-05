UK rocker Sam Fender, who is very sorry for the Johnny Depp thing and who is apparently a big deal over there, is about to headline the big British festival Boardmasters. On Saturday, he played a warmup show at Plymouth Pavilions in Plymouth, and he took the opportunity to debut a couple of new songs and to cover a Tom Petty classic.

The Tom Petty classic in question is the Full Moon Fever jam “Love Is A Long Road,” which recently soundtracked the GTA 6 trailer. Talking to the crowd, Fender advised younger fans to “go fuckin’ find out who Tom Petty is.” He also mentioned the GTA trailer and added that “it’s a fuckin’ bangin’ ’80s rock song.” True! Fender then dedicated the cover to a bunch of people, including “Tom Petty, who… who’s dead.” The cover sounded cool. Here’s a fan video:

Sam Fender’s sophomore album Seventeen Going Under, his most recent, came out in 2021, and he’s evidently working on a new one. During his set on Saturday, he debuted two songs that will presumably appear on the next LP. Both of those songs, “People Watching” and “Nostalgia Lies,” have pronounced ’80s rock undertones, with big choruses and wailing saxophones. Check out the videos below.