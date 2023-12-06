Tom Petty Soundtracks GTA 6 Trailer Which Features A Full Moon Fever Easter Egg

Yesterday, Rockstar Games shared the long-awaited first trailer for its Florida-inspired Grand Theft Auto VI and it was soundtracked by Florida native Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road,” from 1989’s Full Moon Fever.

The chaotic teaser — which features alligators, twerking, robberies, and more — also contains a Petty Easter egg. As a scene depicts a couple bursting into a store to perform a stick up, a “Petty Forever” sticker can be seen on the door, the same color scheme as the Full Moon Fever cover art.

Back in 2004, GTA: San Andreas featured “Runnin’ Down A Dream” from the same LP, a sync Petty “loved” according to a press release.

Watch below.