Tom Petty Soundtracks GTA 6 Trailer Which Features A Full Moon Fever Easter Egg

News December 5, 2023 7:06 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Tom Petty Soundtracks GTA 6 Trailer Which Features A Full Moon Fever Easter Egg

News December 5, 2023 7:06 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Yesterday, Rockstar Games shared the long-awaited first trailer for its Florida-inspired Grand Theft Auto VI and it was soundtracked by Florida native Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road,” from 1989’s Full Moon Fever.

The chaotic teaser — which features alligators, twerking, robberies, and more — also contains a Petty Easter egg. As a scene depicts a couple bursting into a store to perform a stick up, a “Petty Forever” sticker can be seen on the door, the same color scheme as the Full Moon Fever cover art.

Back in 2004, GTA: San Andreas featured “Runnin’ Down A Dream” from the same LP, a sync Petty “loved” according to a press release.

Watch below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

1 day ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

1 day ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest