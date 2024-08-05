The Toronto post-rock/emo band Newfound Interest In Connecticut started in 1999 and broke up shortly after the release of their only album, 2005’s Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home. Last month, the band announced a reunion. They planned to play a few US shows, as well New Friends Fest, the Toronto DIY screamo marathon. The band’s California shows were cancelled over visa issues, so the first NICT reunion show went down in Toronto on Saturday.

At New Friends Fest, Newfound Interest In Connecticut played alongside fellow reunited screamo greats Raein, Saetia, and Jeromes Dream. They found a receptive hometown crowd. NICT’s tingly music doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of thing that leads to pile-ons, but they still finished their Saturday set with a whole lot of people from the crowd up onstage with them. Happily, NICT’s New York and Philadelphia reunion shows are moving ahead as scheduled, so Americans will get to see this in action, too. You can watch some non-embeddable videos here, and there’s another one below.

Newfound Interest in Connecticut play Philadelphia’s PhilaMOCA 8/9 and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right 8/10.