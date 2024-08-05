Half Waif – “Figurine”

New Music August 5, 2024 12:38 PM By Abby Jones

A new Half Waif album is coming. See You At The Maypole, Nandi Rose’s sixth album under the moniker, is out in October, and the lead single “Figurine” is out today.

To write the follow-up to her 2021 album Mythopoetics, Rose set out on a solo retreat in a cabin in the Catskills. But her initial vision of her new album was overrun when, over the next few months, Rose endured an especially taxing miscarriage: “I was literally carrying death inside me,” she explains in a press release. “And then my body was frozen.” As its title implies, See You At The Maypole is largely about celebrating togetherness amid personal strife.

“Figurine” alludes to Rose’s grief, with lines like “I love you when it’s snowing/ I love you when it’s warm/ I felt it growing in me/ And now everything is gone.” Watch the music video directed by Derrick Belcham below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Fog Winter Balsam Jade”
02 “Collect Color”
03 “I-90”
04 “Figurine”
05 “Heartwood”
06 “Big Dipper”
07 “Shirtsleeves”
08 “Sunset Hunting”
09 “Dust”
10 “Slow Music”
11 “Ephemeral Being”
12 “Violetlight”
13 “Velvet Coil”
14 “The Museum”
15 “King Of Tides”
16 “Mother Tongue”
17 “March Grass”

See You At The Maypole is out 10/4 on ANTI-.

