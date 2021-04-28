Half Waif – “Swimmer”

Over the last few months, Nandi Rose has been sharing some new Half Waif songs — “Orange Blossoms,” “Party’s Over,” “Take Away The Ache” — and today she’s announcing a whole new album, Mythopoetics, the follow-up to last year’s The Caretaker. Today, she’s sharing another massive-sounding new single, “Swimmer,” which feels high drama and high stakes as the chorus insists: “I wanna know they can’t take this away from me.” Here’s her statement on the track:

I wrote Swimmer after visiting my aunt, who has Alzheimer’s. I’ll never forget the summer we were swimming at the lake where our family has a cabin — her mind was already slipping, but her body was still strong enough to swim across to the other side. It was incredible, how both things could be true. Now the only way I can reach her is through music. I sing for her with my hand on her shoulder, feeling the soft weight of her body through the blanket, pouring all of the love I have from my voice into that warm arm. I try to reconcile what is still here with what has already gone.

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fabric”

02 “Swimmer”

03 “Take Away The Ache”

04 “Fortress”

05 “The Apartment”

06 “Sourdough”

07 “Party’s Over”

08 “Horse Racing”

09 “Orange Blossoms”

10 “Midnight Asks”

11 “Sodium And Cigarettes”

12 “Powder”

Mythopoetics is out 7/9 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.