If you’re like me, the phrase “here’s the thing” sparks the involuntary response, “we started out friends.” But 20 years after “Since U Been Gone,” Fontaines D.C. have emerged with a competitor for that patch of mental real estate. “Here’s The Thing,” the latest single from Fontaines’ upcoming Romance following “Starburster” and “Favourite,” continues the album’s weird ’90s pivot. It’s a crunchy, grungy rock tune with a chorus that could almost pass for Weezer. This band continues to evolve in seriously intriguing ways.

“It’s an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness,” singer Grian Chatten says of “Here’s The Thing.” The song arrives with a video directed by Luna Carmoon, inspired by films like The Lost Boys and Phenomena. Watch below.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.