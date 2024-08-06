Jordana – “Like A Dog”
A couple of months ago, Jordana released “We Get By,” her first solo offering of 2024. It turns out that track is the opener of her just-announced album Lively Premonition, arriving this fall. Today, the LA-based singer-songwriter is sharing the second track, “Like A Dog.”
“It’s about fawning over someone so entirely that any ounce of attention from them feeds the desire even stronger,” Nye said about “Like A Dog.” “Even if that means being treated in an inhumane way…like a dog.”
Lively Premonition came together throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai. “It’s about the cycle of love, heartbreak, lust, party-going, self acceptance, connections, and rediscovering yourself over and over again,” she explained, naming LA greats the Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen, and Walter Becker as influences. Check out the vivacious “Like A Dog” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “We Get By”
02 “Like A Dog”
03 “Heart You Hold”
04 “This Is How I Know”
05 “Multitudes Of Mystery”
06 “Raver Girl”
07 “Wrong Love”
08 “Anything For You”
09 “The One I Know”
10 “Your Story’s End”
Lively Premonition is out 10/18 via Grand Jury.