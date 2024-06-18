Jordana – “We Get By”

New Music June 18, 2024 11:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music June 18, 2024 11:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Jordana has been partaking in a lot of collaborations lately, with artists like Paul Cherry, Dent May, Yot Club, and more. Today, the LA-based singer-songwriter is on her own with the hopeful new tune “We Get By.”

“‘We Get By’ is about true love,” Jordana Nye explained. “It’s about leaving any materialistic things behind and basking in the appreciation of the truest loving from a pure ground zero — whether that be with yourself or with someone else. We could leave everything we have and still be happy.”

The song was produced by Emmett Kai and comes with a music video directed by Otium. Watch it below.

