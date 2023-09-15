Jordana & Yot Club – “Safe House”

For her latest single, Jordana has teamed with Yot Club, aka NYC-based Mississippi native Ryan Kaiser. It’s billed as a collaboration four years in the making, dating back to when the two musicians befriended each other upon joining SoundCloud. On “Safe House,” the vibe is extremely post-Mac DeMarco, but Yot Club’s specific dirtbag lo-fi vibe is on a more Gen Z wavelength. Or are we already getting into a chillwave nostalgia cycle? Either way, when Jordana arrives in the second verse, her voice glows amidst the haze. Listen below.

