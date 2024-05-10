Jordana & Paul Cherry – “My Idol”

New Music May 10, 2024 1:16 PM By Chris DeVille

Last time we heard from Jordana Nye, the oftcollaborating LA indie-pop artist, she was teaming with Dent May on his immensely charming “Coasting On Fumes.” Today she has another collab for us.

“My Idol” matches Jordana with Paul Cherry, a Chicago music mainstay who recently worked with Wishy. It’s a light, wispy track that nicely accents its midtempo acoustic sway with a string section, woodwinds, and retro keyboards. “You were my idol, shining so bright,” Jordana sings on the chorus. “But now I see you in a different light.”

In director Alex LaLiberte’s music video, Cherry plays a superstar musician, and Jordana is an aspiring singer-songwriter who tries and fails to get him to listen to her demo. Eventually, she breaks through, and he gets his comeuppance. Watch below.

