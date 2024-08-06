Last month, Silverbacks returned with “Selling Shovels,” their first new offering since their 2022 album Archive Material. Today, the Irish-Belgian indie rockers — who were named a Band To Watch in 2020 — are announcing their new LP Easy Being A Winner.

The lead single “Something I Know” is out now. Lyricist and guitarist Kilian O’Kelly explained:

Lyrically, it tells the story of a religious person who is at a crossroads in their life. They have fallen in love with someone but also remain committed to their faith — a very common story from the past. The singer and main character is damned if they commit themselves to their religious duties as they will always be left wondering what could have been, and deems themselves to be damned by a higher power if they pick love and turn their backs to their ongoing religious commitments and faith. Whether or not the main character is turning to their loved one, or turning to a God, is left open. The song also has a special feature from mine and [vocalist and guitarist] Daniel’s dad, John. He plays clarinet drones on the track and also provides a sermon from the sky style spoken word at the end.

Easy Being A Winner was recorded with Daniel Fox and takes influence from My Bloody Valentine, Guided By Voices, and Stereolab. O’Kelly continued, “Now that Easy Being A Winner is coming out, I feel I can more confidently say who we are. We’re indie rock. And this album sounds even more like the indie rock I imagined for our band all those years ago.”

Watch the “Something I Know” music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Selling Shovels”

02 “Giving Away An Inch Of”

03 “Look At All You’ve Done”

04 “Hide Away”

05 “Something I Know”

06 “Flex”

07 “Spinning Jenny”

08 “No Rivers Around Here”

09 “Billion Star Night Light”

10 “Songs About Divide”

11 “Easy Being A Winner”

Easy Being A Winner is out 10/18 via Central Tones / Cargo.