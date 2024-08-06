The unlikely duo of adventurous R&B star Dawn Richard and experimental composer Spencer Zahn already released one excellent album with 2022’s Pigments, and now they’re getting ready to follow it up with a new collaboration called Quiet In A World Full Of Noise. We’ve already posted first single “Breath Out,” and now they’ve got another new one.

“Traditions” is relatively short and straightforward by Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn’s previous standards. It’s also simply beautiful. The music is relatively simple — piano and acoustic bass, with lots of sustain on everything. Over that music, Richard sings softly and conversationally about family and tradition.

In a press release, Spencer Zahn says, “Dawn’s intimate vocal style on this brings me into her world while also making me think of my own life and family. I wanted to frame that feeling in the composition.” Richard and Zahn have a brief run of tour dates coming up. Listen to “Traditions” and check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lula Lounge

10/29-30 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Institute of Contemporary Art

11/16 – London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

Quiet In A World Full Of Noise is out 10/4 on Merge.