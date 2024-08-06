Welsh rockers the Bug Club are releasing On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System, their first album for Sub Pop, later this month. So far, they’ve shared the singles “Quality Pints” and “Lonsdale Slipons,” and now they’ve dropped another one called “A Bit Like James Bond.”

“Everybody thinks they look a bit like James Bond,” goes the chorus of “A Bit Like James Bond,” which is a garage-y tune that seems to be about having a kind of inflated ego. Turns out, buying “duty-free cigarettes in bulk” and driving “a jet black Passat” will not render you equal to a sexy Secret Service agent. But the song’s catchy! Listen to it below.

On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System is out 8/30 via Sub Pop.