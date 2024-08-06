Back in 2020, the Sheffield band Hidden Mothers released an absolutely ferocious self-titled EP. The sound was grand and monolithic and brutally beautiful — a post-hardcore/black metal blur that brought prime Deafheaven to mind. I thought it was awesome. Today, Hidden Mothers have shared an absolute motherfucker of a new song. It’s their first new music in four years, and it’s also the opening track from their debut album.

Hidden Mothers’ first full-length Erosion / Avulsion is coming out this fall. (I had to look the word Avulsion up; it’s “the action of pulling or tearing away.”) Lead single “Defanged” is exactly five minutes of epic roaring. The track has multiple movements, and it goes from all-out violence to soaring melody. The Olympics need to come to Sheffield so that Hidden Mothers can play this song in a castle during the opening ceremony. (They probably have castles in Sheffield, right? They’ve got castles all over the place over there.) Check out the song and the Erosion / Avulsion tracklist below.

<a href="https://hiddenmothers.bandcamp.com/album/erosion-avulsion">Erosion / Avulsion by Hidden Mothers</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Defanged”

02 “Death Curl”

03 “Still Sickness”

04 “Caton Green”

05 “The Grey”

06 “Grandfather”

07 “Violet Sun”

08 “Haze”

Erosion / Avulsion is out 11/29 on Church Road Records.