little bit – “Out To Dry”

Los Angeles-via-Boston musician Hannah Liuzzo previously generated some buzz as guitarist/vocalist/lyricist of the indie-pop trio Lilith, who put out their debut album Safer Off back in 2019. Now, Liuzzo has a new project called little bit, whose debut EP Talk A Blue Streak arrives in September. She’s already shared the singles “Lying To You” and “Lead You On,” and today, she’s sharing “Out To Dry.”

The sound of little bit was largely informed by both the cheeky pop of artists like Charli XCX, Avril Lavigne, and Michelle Branch, as well as indie luminaries like Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. I can hear some of those influences on “Out To Dry,” which layers pleasant, jangly melodies with some heavy-hitting lyrics like: “But if you feel a hand has forced it, if your spirit is divorced from the divine/ Then your gaze will never matter — it’s perspective, it’s an afterthought repined.” Here’s what Liuzzo says of “Out To Dry”:

“Out To Dry” is the emptiness you’re left with after you decide to consciously let go. For me, letting go requires giving myself permission to wallow and retraining my thoughts to focus on other things. When you’re in the throes of a fixation, letting go can feel like the completely wrong decision, and it’s not until you’re out of the thick of the feelings that you can look back and realize it was the right thing for you.

Below, listen to “Out To Dry” and see the tracklist for Talk A Blue Streak.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lead You On”

02 “Long Drive”

03 “On The Mend”

04 “Lying To You”

05 “Out To Dry”

06 “Utility Thought”

Talk A Blue Streak is out 9/20 via Hit The North.