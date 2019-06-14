Lilith – “C.O.Y.F.”

Boston band Lilith have been building up to their debut album for a few years now, starting off small with 2017’s Apology Plant EP and releasing two singles last year, “I’ll Come Over” and “In Real Life.” Today, the trio are announcing that their first full-length, Safer Off, will be out in August. Last year’s singles will be on it, as will “C.O.Y.F.,” their newest song that’s addressed to someone that sounds like a true sociopath.

Though it sounds sweet and smooth on the surface, Hannah Liuzzo’s word depict someone you’d never want to know: “You want to buy a dog and own it, save it from the pound, then leave it home alone for days so you’re getting all its hopes up, but never come around,” she sings. “The evil doesn’t show.” The song’s about the shitty people who hide in plain sight, whose casual cruelty is in direct opposition to the light that Lilith radiate through their music.

Listen below.

<a href="http://liliththeband.bandcamp.com/album/safer-off" target="_blank">Safer Off by Lilith</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Decency”

02 “Vacation”

03 “Figure 1 Repeated”

04 “I’ll Come Over”

05 “Lines Align”

06 “Coward”

07 “Garden”

08 “Colder”

09 “In Real Life”

10 “C.O.Y.F.”

11 “Coward (Reprise, For The Cowards In The Back Who Didn’t Think It Was About Them)”

Safer Off is out 8/9 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.