It’s time for Fucked Up to go full Marina Abramović. They’re livestreaming a 24-hour writing and recording session starting today at 1PM ET.

The Toronto hardcore greats’ last two albums, last year’s One Day and this week’s imminent Another Day, were created under strict parameters: Though every member recorded their parts separately, they each had to complete their contributions to each album within 24 hours.

Today’s project is, obviously, quite different. The 24-hour time restriction remains, but this time the five bandmates are in a studio together, starting from scratch. Fucked Up will not just attempt to write a whole album but record, mix, and release it before 1PM ET Wednesday.

Way back in 2008, Fucked Up embarked on a similar stunt, performing a free 12-hour concert with lots of special guests at the Rogan store in NYC. That was in support of 2008’s The Chemistry Of Common Life, which marks the last time the members of Fucked Up recorded live in a studio together. Today they’re trying to go twice as long, and they’re creating ex nihilo, not just playing previously rehearsed material. Can they pull it off? Tune in via YouTube below or the band’s Instagram account.