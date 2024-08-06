Drake Shares 100GB Data Dump Including New Songs With Young Thug & Latto

Drake is having a bad year. He badly lost the most closely watched rap beef in history, and Kendrick Lamar’s knockout blow “Not Like Us” — on which K.Dot declares Drizzy a “certified pedophile” — both topped the charts and achieving Song Of The Summer status. It’s never been so over for him. What his new data dump supposes is: What if we’re so back?

It remains to be seen whether the 100GB of files Drake just posted will curry him any public favor. Available at 100gigs.org, the database includes three new songs. The most rap-oriented of the bunch is “It’s Up,” a slow-crawling trap collab with the currently incarcerated Young Thug. The brisk dance track “Housekeeping Knows” pairs Drake with the ascendant rap star Latto, while “Blue Green Red” delivers a more shadowy version of pulsing club music. All three songs are pretty good if you ask me, especially the dancier ones.

What else is in this treasure trove? For one thing, footage of Drake rapping a reference track for Kanye West’s “Yikes” — not exactly a stunning revelation since Aubrey Graham has always been a credited writer on that one. There’s also a bunch of other behind-the-scenes footage (I’m partial to the clips of Drake playing soccer with Ashley Cole) plus unused artwork for albums like For All The Dogs and Certified Lover Boy. Presumably there are a few gems in there that the online excavators have yet to discover. Dig around in there yourself if you dare.

DRAKE x YOUNG THUG ITS UP 🚨OUT NOW🚨pic.twitter.com/sIJdOXlL4G — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 6, 2024

DRAKE – HOUSEKEEPING KNOWS PRODUCED BY MEEEEEEE!!!! HES BAAAAAAACKKKK!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/F2V32QXurl — GORDO (@GordoSZN) August 6, 2024

DRAKE — BLUE GREEN RED OUT NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/61JNLik7uA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 6, 2024

Drake coming up with the hook for Kanye's 'Yikes' (2018)pic.twitter.com/9DVUvjiAM2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 6, 2024

Unused cover art for Drake's 'For All The Dogs' 🎨 pic.twitter.com/H2PMof0HOw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 6, 2024

Unused artwork for Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' 🎨 pic.twitter.com/0QUSrOgjAB — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 6, 2024