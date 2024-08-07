Over the weekend, Regional Justice Center made their live return and it looked gnarly. Today, the powerviolence crew is announcing their new album Freedom, Sweet Freedom, arriving next month. The brutal singles “Freedom” and “Take A Step Away” are out now.

Freedom, Sweet Freedom follows 2021’s Crime & Punishment. Ian Shelton — who also plays in Militarie Gun and Sex With A Terrorist — started RJC in 2016 after his brother Max was incarcerated; in 2022, Max was released, and now he’s a more active part of RJC. Engineer Taylor Young, who recorded the last LP and the new one, has also joined the group. About “Freedom” and “Take A Step Away,” Max said:

Eight years ago to the day, I woke up in county jail. I was confused, I had zero recollection of what events took place to land me there, and I didn’t know how long I’d be gone or when I’d be able to see and hug my family again. To be able to reclaim these dates and put something positive and hopeful in place of the trauma and anxiety that had always been wrapped around it all — that is the most beautiful full circle moment to me. Even a lotus can grow in mud. Freedom, sweet freedom.

Ian added:

When Max went away, I started RJC as a way of unpacking everything that was happening, so he’s been a defining part of the band from the start — but the plan was always for him to be even more involved when he got out. I never knew exactly what that would mean until we started making this album and it became clear: he’s the singer of the band. RJC has always been about Max’s story and I’m happy for him to finally be able to tell it with his own voice.

Hear the new songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freedom”

02 “Diplomatic Solution”

03 “Moral Death Sentence”

04 “Weight”

05 “Rewired”

06 “Comfort Of Addiction”

07 “Take A Step Away”

08 “Pariah”

09 “Prying Eyes”

10 “Curse”

11 “Unnerving”

12 “Sweet Freedom”

Freedom, Sweet Freedom is out 9/20 via Closed Casket Activities.