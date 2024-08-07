Thus Love are back. The Vermont trio released their debut full-length Memorial in 2022, and offered some tunes last year. Today, they’re announcing their sophomore album All Pleasure and releasing the celebratory lead single “Birthday Song.”

“‘Birthday Song’ is a simple song about friendship and how we sometimes don’t give those kinds of platonic relationships the respect and care they need to thrive,” vocalist/guitarist Echo Mars explained. “We don’t have the same language that we do for romantic partnerships but I think those relationships are every bit as important in making us feel safe, secure and validated. When it came time to select the first single, ‘Birthday Song’ felt like the perfect way to introduce the new version of Thus Love and our new friends, Ally and Shane.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Augie Voss and Benni Shumlin, who added, “Working with Thus Love is always a pleasure. It’s a rare and wonderful occasion where everyone on set is as big of a freak as we are. We sought to capture this new era of the band with a mishmash of lust, ruralness, yearning, pop, and queerdom. Party-girl and forager alike can get down. For this visual we were excited to lean into the ethereal gay magic that Southern Vermont in the summer can conjure — a world of moss and swamps and sun, where the line between human and creature starts to blur.”

All Pleasure was mixed by Matthew Hall and Rich Costey, and mastered by Bob Weston. The lineup has changed since Memorial; Mars and drummer Lu Racine dealt with the departure of bassist Nathaniel van Osdol, and bassist Ally Juleen and guitarist/keyboardist Shane Blank have joined. Watch the “Birthday Song” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On The Floor”

02 “Birthday Song”

03 “Get Stable”

04 “All Pleasure”

05 “Face To Face”

06 “Lost In Translation”

07 “Show Me Patience”

08 “House On A Hill”

09 “Bread For Blood”

10 “Losing A Friend”

TOUR DATES:

08/24/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint *

08/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds *

08/28/24 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney *

08/30/24 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Psych Fest

08/31/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/01/24 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

11/01/24 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church &

11/08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One &

11/10/24 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean &

02/08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/10/25 – Houston, TX @ WOMH

02/11/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/12/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

02/14/25 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

02/15/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

02/17/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook

02/18/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/19/25 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

* w/ Man/Woman/Chainsaw

& w/ Robber Robber

All Pleasure is out 11/1 on Captured Tracks.