Molchat Doma – “Belaya Polosa”
A couple of months ago, Molchat Doma announced their new album Belaya Polosa and released the lead single “Son.” Today, the Belarusian post-punks are back with the sinister title track and North American tour dates.
“Written in LA after more than a year of living in a new place, the song captures the interplay of past and present,” the band said. “It reflects the realization that you’re no longer drawn to where you left, yet you don’t completely sever ties. It’s as if life has been paused. The lyrics explore self-understanding across time, the evolution of your social circle, and an outsider’s view of people from a ‘past life.’”
Below, check out the Ambar Navarro-directed music video for “Belaya Polosa” and see the group’s upcoming shows.
TOUR DATES:
10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
10/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
10/22 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
10/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/29 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
10/31 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan
11/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Kulttuuritalo
11/12 – Tallinn, EE @ Helitehas
11/13 – Riga, LV @ Palladium Riga
11/14 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall
11/16 – Gdansk, PL @ Stary Manez
11/17 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velký sál
11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/25 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
11/26 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
11/27 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA
11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Apollo
12/04 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
12/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo
01/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15
01/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
01/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
01/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
01/24 – Austin, TX @ The Concourse Project
01/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
01/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
01/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
01/31 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
02/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
02/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/07 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/14 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
02/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
02/25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
Belaya Polosa is out 9/6 via Sacred Bones.