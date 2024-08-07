A couple of months ago, Molchat Doma announced their new album Belaya Polosa and released the lead single “Son.” Today, the Belarusian post-punks are back with the sinister title track and North American tour dates.

“Written in LA after more than a year of living in a new place, the song captures the interplay of past and present,” the band said. “It reflects the realization that you’re no longer drawn to where you left, yet you don’t completely sever ties. It’s as if life has been paused. The lyrics explore self-understanding across time, the evolution of your social circle, and an outsider’s view of people from a ‘past life.’”

Below, check out the Ambar Navarro-directed music video for “Belaya Polosa” and see the group’s upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/22 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/29 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

10/31 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

11/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Kulttuuritalo

11/12 – Tallinn, EE @ Helitehas

11/13 – Riga, LV @ Palladium Riga

11/14 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall

11/16 – Gdansk, PL @ Stary Manez

11/17 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/22 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velký sál

11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/25 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

11/26 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik

11/27 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA

11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Apollo

12/04 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

12/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo

01/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15

01/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

01/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

01/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

01/24 – Austin, TX @ The Concourse Project

01/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

01/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

01/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

01/31 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

02/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

02/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

02/14 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

02/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

02/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

02/25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Belaya Polosa is out 9/6 via Sacred Bones.