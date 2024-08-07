The New York rapper and producer ELUCID has been extremely busy in recent years, mostly as one half of the consistently jaw-dropping duo Armand Hammer. Last year, Armand Hammer released their dense, hectic album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. This year, they’ve released the epic-scale bonus track “Doves” with Benjamin Booker. They’ve also collaborated with footwork producer RP Boo for “Blood Running High,” a track from a Sun Ra tribute comp, and appeared on Preservation’s remix of Japanese vocal artist Hatis Noit’s “Jomon.” On his own, ELUCID appeared on London jazz great Shabaka Hutchings’ recent LP. Today, ELUCID announces his upcoming solo album REVELATOR.

ELUCID has long been the slightly more experimental member of Armand Hammer, though it’s not like either of them are shy about getting noisy. On REVELATOR, the follow-up to the 2022 solo album I Told Bessie, ELUCID goes deep into the avant zone. He made most of the album with experimental co-producer Jon Nellen, and avant-garde jazz bassist Luke Stewart makes multiple appearances. In a press release, ELUCID says, “I wanted to get as freaky as I could at this moment. I wanted people to hear things, maybe for the first time, or in a way they haven’t for a long while.”

Lead single “INSTANT TRANSFER” is one of the album’s two collaborations with ELUCID’s Armand Hammer partner billy woods. The two of them recorded the track together at the Alchemist’s LA studio, but the production comes from LA beatmaker Samiyam. It’s a layered, heady track that really steers into the difference between the two Armand Hammer members’ deliveries. ELUCID has also shared the self-produced track “SLUM OF A DISREGARD,” an even more freaked-out and immersive piece of music. Check out both tracks and the REVELATOR tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “THE WORLD IS DOG”

02 “CCTV” (Feat. Creature)

03 “YOTTABYTE”

04 “BAD POLLEN” (Feat. billy woods)

05 “SLUM OF A DISREGARD”

06 “RFID”

07 “INSTANT TRANSFER” (Feat. billy woods)

08 “IKEBANA”

09 “IN THE SHADOW OF IF”

10 “SKP”

11 “HUSPUPPIES”

12 “14.4” (Feat. Skech185)

13 “VOICE 2 SKULL”

14 “XOLO”

15 “ZIGZAGZIG”

REVELATOR is out 10/11 on Fat Possum. A stylistic note: I’ve always written ELUCID’s name as just plain “Elucid.” He stylized it as “E L U C I D,” which seemed like too much, but if he’s just going all-caps for this album, I can roll with that.