“Dawn” and “Central Park West” are the first two songs on the new LP, and Peel Dream are releasing both of them together today. The former wastes no time establishing early Sufjan Stevens parallels with fluttering woodwinds and plaintive seventh chords, while the latter keeps that same energy with a dose of breezy melancholia. A word from Joe Stevens about these tunes:

“Central Park West” is a first-person account of me wandering through Manhattan on a solo jaunt. A lot of the song references the Museum of Natural History, which has always fascinated me with its weird dioramas and quiet low lighting. I also walk through Central Park, the Upper West Side, and the Rose Main Reading Room at the New York Public Library on 42nd Street (which the album is named after). The song evokes a kind of woodland sound palette with flutes, banjo, and acoustic guitar, and it feels like a fun juxtaposition with the cosmopolitan stuff. “Central Park West” is backed with another song from the new album, “Dawn”, which is kind of Phillip-Glass-inspired and builds in a really pretty way. “Dawn” is this really simple tune about the beginning of a day and all of the opportunity it brings.

Both songs are fantastic, so listen below.

Rose Main Reading Room is out 9/4 via Topshelf.