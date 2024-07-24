In June, Peel Dream Magazine (anchored by Joe Stevens) announced new album Rose Main Reading Room, which takes its name from the New York Public Library and is coming in September. We’ve already heard “Lie In The Gutter,” and today Stevens has shared another album preview, “Wish You Well.” It comes with a self-directed/edited video as well.

“‘Wish You Well’ touches on more of that animal instinct kinda stuff. It’s a juxtaposition,” Stevens recently told Stereogum in a wide-ranging interview. “Talking about people who are social ladder climbers in the music world and about how much elbow pushing there is in that world and how much it drives me crazy despite the fact that everybody claims they’re not a part of it or hate it or whatever — then tying that in with the animal within all of us. That we’re all trying to move up on some kind of perceived ladder. We’re doomed in some way to be these animal competitors.”

Listen to and watch “Wish You Well” below.

Rose Main Reading Room is out 8/21 on Topshelf.