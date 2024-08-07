Fat Tony – “Double Down”

New Music August 7, 2024 12:05 PM By Tom Breihan

Fat Tony – “Double Down”

New Music August 7, 2024 12:05 PM By Tom Breihan

Back in 2012, the consistently witty Houston underground rapper Fat Tony teamed up with producer Tom Cruz for the collaborative mixtape Double Dragon. In the time since then, Tony has never left the DIY trenches. A few months ago, he reunited with Tom Cruz, now known as GLDNEYE, on a single called “Last Call.” Now, they’ve got another song together.

The new GLDNEYE-produced Fat Tony track “Double Down” is really more synthpop than rap, and the title might call back to Double Dragon. Over the bleepy beat, Tony sing-raps about the importance of staying true to yourself, even when you’ve got a manager telling you that your decisions are fucking up your money. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

St. Vincent Says John Mayer’s “Daughters” Is The Worst Song Ever Written

2 days ago 0

Journey Cancel UK And Ireland Tour Amid Dispute Over Band Credit Card

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest