Back in 2012, the consistently witty Houston underground rapper Fat Tony teamed up with producer Tom Cruz for the collaborative mixtape Double Dragon. In the time since then, Tony has never left the DIY trenches. A few months ago, he reunited with Tom Cruz, now known as GLDNEYE, on a single called “Last Call.” Now, they’ve got another song together.

The new GLDNEYE-produced Fat Tony track “Double Down” is really more synthpop than rap, and the title might call back to Double Dragon. Over the bleepy beat, Tony sing-raps about the importance of staying true to yourself, even when you’ve got a manager telling you that your decisions are fucking up your money. Listen below.