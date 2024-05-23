Way the hell back in 2012, surging Houston rapper Fat Tony teamed up with producer Tom Cruz for a very good mixtape called Double Dragon. For some idea how long ago that was, simply consult the list of artists who make guest appearances on the tape: Bun B, Nick Diamonds, Main Attrakionz, some guy from Ninjasonik. Twelve years later, Fat Tony continues to throw down on a DIY level, and he’s just reunited with the same producer on a new single.

The new Fat Tony track “Last Call” was produced by GLDNEYE, the man formerly known as Tom Cruz, and it’s Fat Tony’s first new music since his excellently titled 2023 album I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy. It’s a blinky, synthy, melodic track that would’ve made perfect sense in 2012, and it finds Fat Tony rapping about the mad rush to clean his apartment up and take care of his drunk friend before a late-night hookup. This guy! Still got it! Listen below.