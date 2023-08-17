Fat Tony, the consistently great underground rapper from Houston, is about to release the excellently titled I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy, the new collaborative album that he made with the LA-based producer Taydex. (The two of them previously made the 2020 record Wake Up together.) We’ve already posted the early tracks “Spectacular,” “Don’t Tap In / Contusion,” and “Make A Baby,” and now they’ve dropped another new track on us.

I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy has contributions from artists like Paul Wall, B L A C K I E, and Cadence Weapon. On the new song “Loosen Up,” Fat Tony teams up with the buzzy singer-songwriter B.K. Habermehl. It’s a slippery, disco-influenced track about trying to convince yourself to go out and hook up with someone. Here’s what Fat Tony says about it:

This song is about someone feeling shy about going out and trying to meet someone new, but B.K. Habermehl is there with all the encouragement he needs to let loose. In the studio, she was amazing and effortless. It felt like every melody and lyric just flowed out of her with no stress. This song is for anyone needing extra encouragement to open up and potentially have one of the best nights of their life.

Listen below.

I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy is out 8/25 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.