News August 7, 2024 6:32 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Billy Strings Join Phish For Six Songs In Grand Rapids

Billy Strings announced his new album Highway Prayers just last week. The bluegrass star is also apparently on Post Malone’s forthcoming country LP, and on Tuesday night he joined Phish in Grand Rapids for some songs.

At the Van Andel Arena, Trey Anastasio introduced Strings as a “little local musician,” as Strings is a native of Muir, Michigan. Together, they performed “The Moma Dance,” “Possum,” “Everything’s Right,” a cover of Hot Rize’s “Nellie Kane,” a rendition of Del McCoury Band’s “Beauty of My Dreams,” and the evening was closed out with “Carini.” Watch footage below.

