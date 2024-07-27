Post Malone Joins Dwight Yoakam In LA, Target Leaks His Country Album Features

Last month, Post Malone announced his new country album F-1 Trillion. So far he’s released “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton, and “Guy For That” with Luke Combs, and on Thursday the 29-year-old hitmaker joined Dwight Yoakam onstage in Los Angeles.

At the Greek Theater, Posty and Yoakam performed “Little Ways,” Guitars & Cadillacs,” and “Fast As You,” plus “It Won’t Hurt” during the encore. The pair previously performed together on SiriusXM in 2018 and at this year’s Stagecoach.

Meanwhile, Target apparently leaked the features on F-1 Trillion, which include Hardy, Brad Paisley, Billy Strings, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Ernest, and Hank Williams Jr. Watch his performance with Yoakam below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Yoakam (@dwightyoakam)

The features for Post Malone’s new album ‘F-1 Trillion’ were reportedly revealed accidentally on the Target website. 👀 pic.twitter.com/z7DmUIkCbt — Pop Hive (@thepophive) July 26, 2024

F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 on Mercury/Republic.