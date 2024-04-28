Post Malone performed a special set of covers for the second night of Stagecoach 2024, the country music fest that takes place the weekend after Coachella on the same Empire Polo Club grounds. Prior to the show, Post Malone gave out a phone number where one could text their requests as to what he covered.

He had some special guests: Brad Paisley came out to sing along with his own “I”m Gonna Miss Her,” and helped out on covers of Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance” and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.” Dwight Yoakam sang his own “Little Ways” with Post Malone, and Sara Evans joined Post for “Suds In The Bucket.” There were also covers by Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Tyler Childers, George Strait, John Michael Montgomery, and Randy Travis on the setlist.

Check out some video from the night below.

Post Malone performs a set of country covers, tonight at stagecoach! pic.twitter.com/hXI06bGFW2 — Post Malone Fans (@PostMalone_Fans) April 27, 2024

SETLIST:

“Whitehouse Road” (Tyler Childers Cover)

“Check Yes Or No” (George Strait Cover)

“Be My Baby Tonight” (John Michael Montgomery Cover)

“Little Ways” (Dwight Yoakam Cover) (w/ Dwight Yoakam)

“Don’t Take The Girl” (Tim McGraw Cover)

“I’m Gonna Miss Her” (Brad Paisley Cover) (w/ Brad Paisley)

“One More Last Chance” (Vince Gill Cover) (w/ Brad Paisley)

“Who’s Your Daddy?” (Toby Keith Cover)

“Suds In The Bucket” (Sara Evans Cover) (w/ Sara Evans)

“Three Wooden Crosses” (Randy Travis Cover)

“Chattahoochee” (Alan Jackson Cover) (w/ Brad Paisley)

The Stagecoach appearance is the latest entry in Post Malone’s journey into country music. He’s been teasing a collaboration with Morgan Wallen:

they say teamwork makes the dream work @MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/rEy79hCDp1 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) April 25, 2024

And his 2021 cover of Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” is now available to stream on Amazon Music: