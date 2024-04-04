Watch Post Malone Cover Hank Williams And Open A Bottle With A Cowboy Boot

Post Malone’s country era has included a featured guest spot on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, and many covers, most recently by the legendary Nashville songwriter Joe Diffie on a recent compilation. And last night he made a surprise appearance at the Ryman Auditorium to cover Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues” at the annual Bobby Bones’ Million Dollar show. He also opened a bottle with a cowboy boot while at the show. Watch video below.

@jaclyncaldwell_ @Post Malone makes his Ryman debut in Nashville! Covers Hank Williams Sr. “Honky Tonk Blues” #postmalone #countrymusic #unreleasedmusic #rymanauditorium #countrytiktok #postmalonefans #postmalonelive #coversong original sound – Jackie Caldwell

