Post Malone’s country album is about to do numbers, baby! Earlier this year, Posty planted the seeds for a grand comeback, singing “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl and making appearances on blockbuster albums from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Then he came out with the ultra-catchy Morgan Wallen duet “I Had Some Help,” which has been the #1 song in America for the past five weeks, holding off challengers from Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter. There are lots of big stories at work in pop right now, but nobody is coming close to touching that song’s commercial success. That thing sounded like a hit from the moment that we heard it, and that’s exactly what it is. Now, we’re about to get a whole album like that.

This August, Post Malone will release his new album F-1 Trillion. Posty hasn’t unveiled any of the details behind the new LP yet, but it seems likely that this will be his version of a full-on country album. While Beyoncé’s country move Cowboy Carter was really more of a meditation on genre, this one is likely to be more of an insider country situation, with Post collaborating with Nashville writers, producers, session musicians, and stars. Case in point: The new single “Pour Me A Drink.”