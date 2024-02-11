Watch A “Scared Shitless” Post Malone Sing “America The Beautiful” At The Super Bowl

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and there’s a lot of commercials to be excited about. The halftime show will be headlined by Usher but first we got Andra Day singing “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” Reba McEntire delivering a tearjerking rendition of the National Anthem, and Post Malone taking on “America The Beautiful.”

In an interview of the singers by Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis on Thursday, Post Malone explained how he felt about the performance: “Nerve-wracking. I’m very nervous, but excited. I’m excited. I don’t know. It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing. So many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage so I’m just gonna do my best.” Right before his performance, he reiterated that he’s “scared shitless.”

In a separate Apple Music interview, Posty also discussed being featured on The Tortured Poets Department, the forthcoming album from Super Bowl MVP Taylor Swift. “It’s really nice,” he said. “She is so sweet and so kind and talented. She hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it’ and I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

Watch Post Malone’s Super Bowl performance below.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoying Post Malone pic.twitter.com/jdJYY2UcEv — Coby's Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine) February 11, 2024