Usher will headline this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show, Post Malone will sing “America The Beautiful,” and Kaskade will be the game’s official in-show DJ. You’ll also probably see Taylor Swift cheering along for the Chiefs if she can figure out her flight. But those aren’t the only artists you’ll be seeing during Super Bowl LVIII.

Many musicians will be popping up during commercial breaks. Post Malone is in another Bud Light ad, Ice Spice has teamed up with the Sierra Mist replacement Starry, and Posh Spice and Jelly Roll have partnered with Uber Eats. And that’s not all. There’s Lainey Wilson x Coors Light, Cardi B x NYX Cosmetics, Creed x Paramount+, Usher & Christopher Walken x BMW, Jack Harlow x Dunkin, Ludacris & Lil Jon x Apple Music… and I’m sure there will be more!

Here are the ads that have already been revealed. Some are just teasers for the ads — you’ll have to watch the game for the whole thing.

We also know there are at least two commercials featuring “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”