Post Malone Will Sing “America The Beautiful” At Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL has revealed the pregame music lineup for Super Bowl LVIII. Country music legend Reba McEntire is on “Star Spangled Banner” duty, while Post Malone, who is in the midst of his own country rebrand, will sing “America The Beautiful.” Andra Day will be on hand to perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” the Black national anthem.

Posty’s ties to the NFL go way back; his family moved from Syracuse to the Dallas area when his dad became the head of concessions for the Cowboys, and in a promo for a recent Cowboys-Rams game, he parodied The Twilight Zone host Rod Serling for some reason.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher will headline the halftime show, and I can’t wait.