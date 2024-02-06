Two Different Super Bowl ’24 Commercials Riff On “Flashdance…What A Feeling”

Two different commercials set to air during this year’s Super Bowl riff on “Flashdance … What A Feeling.” Flashdance celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and singer Irene Cara passed away in 2022, so I guess now is the time that the ad agencies decided to beat this particular nostalgia drum.

One comes courtesy of T-Mobile and their recurring campaign starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison. In years past, they’ve parodied “Summer Nights” from Grease and “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story for the cellular company’s game-day commercials, so “Flashdance” is right up their alley. This one features Jason Momoa singing about home internet.

And Nerds has another contribution to the Super Bowl ’24 “Flashdance” canon, with an ad that mimics the film’s iconic audition scene with a gooey Nerd Cluster skeleton, soundtracked to the actual “Flashdance … What A Feeling.” TikTok star Addison Rae makes an unexplained cameo at the end.

Here they are:

Get that bag, Giorgio Moroder!