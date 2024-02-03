Though Taylor Swift fans are not proud of the pop star’s famously large amount of private jet carbon emissions, they’ve been worried about how she will be able to get from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl the following day. The Japanese Embassy has put out a statement to assure Swifties that she’ll make it to see the Chiefs.

The post insists the singer “should comfortably arrive” in Vegas just in time for the game, despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference. Read it in full:

The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins. We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Swift is also nominated for a bunch of Grammys, which take place on Sunday. She has not been announced as a performer, and Kelce won’t be there (though he wishes he could make it).

Meanwhile, Larry David made an appearance on The Today Show to promote the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the comedian made a specific request to not be asked about Swift and Kelce’s relationship. The hosts took it as an opportunity to do exactly that, to which he responded: “I used the S-word once before on this show some years ago. I’m prepared to use it again. The answer to that question — and I think you know — is I don’t give… yeah.”