Recently, there have been a whole lot of eyes on how often celebrities use their private jets and where they’ve been going. The trend took off couple years back with a Twitter account that tracked the (publicly accessible) movements of Elon Musk’s personal airplane, and now there are accounts that track the comings and goings of basically every celebrity with a plane. Just last week, Drake defended the accusations that his jet took a 14-minute ride.

And over the weekend, the UK-based sustainability firm Yard published a report that listed the celebrities with the worst private jet emissions. Topping the list is Taylor Swift, whose plane has taken 170 flights so far in 2022, clocking 15.9 days in the air with an average flight time of 80 minutes and 139.36 miles per flight. Per Yard’s calculations, that’s 1,184.8x more than the average person’s total annual emissions. This news has resulted in a whole new genre of tweets. See below:

Taylor swift going to the corner store for hot Cheetos and Arizona tea pic.twitter.com/AoNTLOgrGW — Fruit Fan (@ImgivingupMama) July 30, 2022

video of taylor swift going to get a glass of water pic.twitter.com/YctZlW1IlQ — jack || ifb (@state_of_slay_) July 30, 2022

going to grab a coffee with my friend taylor swift pic.twitter.com/8Mr1CbdlW2 — cam (@smackcam13) July 30, 2022

All that chatter has resulted in a rare public statement from Swift’s camp, by way of a representative who told Rolling Stone: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.” It is worth noting that publicly available data does, of course, not say who is exactly on the plane.

Following Swift on the Yard list are the private jets of boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, A-Rod, and Blake Shelton.