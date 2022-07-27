In recent weeks, there’s been a whole lot of conversation around the ways that ultra-rich celebrities use private jets. Those jets are insanely expensive, and their CO2 emissions are huge, so people get pissed off when they hear about someone like Kylie Jenner taking a 10-minute flight from one part of the Los Angeles area to another. One offender is Drake. The Twitter account CelebJets, which tracks the flights logged by difference celebrities’ private jets, recently noted that Drake’s plane took a 14-minute flight from Toronto to the Ontario city of Hamilton. According to CelebJets, the jet fuel for that flight would’ve cost nearly $3,000, and it would’ve put out four tons of CO2 emissions.

Drake's Jet 38 mile (33 NM) flight from YYZ to YHM

~ 402 gallons (1,522 liters).

~ 2,694 lbs (1,222 kg) of jet fuel used.

~ $2,729 cost of fuel.

~ 4 tons of CO2 emissions. — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022

The distance of that flight is 38 miles. It’s hard to envision any situation when someone would really need to take a 14-minute flight when just about anyone else would just make the hour-long drive, and Drake has come in for some criticism online.

Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.https://t.co/jtISJI6kLB pic.twitter.com/n5lEdSDNNQ — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) July 22, 2022

Yesterday, Drake addressed all that criticism in an extremely small way. An Instagram account called RealTorontoNewz posted about Drake’s 14-minute flight, and Drake commented on that post. As Complex reports, Drake wrote, “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that flight.”