Tiësto Drops Out Of Gig As Super Bowl’s First In-Game DJ Due To Family Emergency, Replaced By Kaskade

Tiësto was all set to become the Super Bowl’s first in-game DJ this weekend, but he won’t be able to make it. As Billboard points out, the Dutch DJ tweeted today that a “personal family emergency” will prevent him from spinning records at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Sunday.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he writes. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

There’s no word yet if Tiësto will be replaced by another DJ. Kickoff for the 49ers-Chiefs game is at 6:30PM ET this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

UPDATE: Kaskade will be taking Tiësto’s place as the first in-game Super Bowl DJ. “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the Super Bowl every year with my family, this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind-blowing,” he wrote on X. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination.”

“To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home,” he continued. “I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”