Taylor Swift Shares The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist After TikTok Leak, Album Features Post Malone & Florence + The Machine

Last night while receiving her 13th Grammy, Taylor Swift announced that she will release a new album on April 19 titled The Tortured Poets Department. This morning, fans realized that its tracklist had been leaked by an anonymous TikToker on January 26. Now the pop star has officially shared that tracklist.

The album is made up of 16 songs, plus a bonus track on physical editions. Post Malone appears on the opening song “Fortnight” and Florence + The Machine features on “Florida!!!” Other song titles include “Down Bad,” “Loml,” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).” See the full tracklist below.

01 “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

02 “The Tortured Poets Department”

03 “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

04 “Down Bad”

05 “So Long, London”

06 “But Daddy I Love Him”

07 “Fresh Out The Slammer”

08 “Florida!!!” (Feat. Florence + The Machine)

09 “Guilty As Sin?”

10 “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”

11 “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

12 “Loml”

13 “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

14 “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

15 “The Alchemy”

16 “Clara Bow”

Bonus Track:

17 “The Manuscript”

Fans have also been pointing out that the album title may be a reference to a group chat that her ex Joe Alwyn shared with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

FUN FACT: Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group called "The Tortured Man Club”#TaylorSwift #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment pic.twitter.com/niuUBwucte — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) February 5, 2024

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 on Republic Records. No word yet on who handled production on it.