Watch Post Malone Debut New Country Song “Never Love You Again” At The ACM Awards

Along with Noah Kahan and a surprise Dua Lipa, Post Malone made his debut at the ACMs tonight. The rapper performed a whole set of country covers at Stagecoach a few weeks ago, and this evening he debuted a new country song called “Never Love You Again.” He also played a solo version of “I Had Some Help,” his new Morgan Wallen collab that is expected to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 next week.

“Never Love You Again” presumably comes from Posty’s country album coming later this year. “I have been having so much fun and I went to Nashville probably about six months ago and I’ve always wanted to make a record in this vein,” Posty said in an interview at the awards show, which takes place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. “I’m having so much fun and I love the people that I get to write with in Nashville. It’s the most amazing time.”

He took the stage shortly after Dua Lipa joined Chris Stapleton for a performance of “Think I’m In Love With You.” Watch Posty’s performance below.

Did you know Post Malone likes country music too? He even poured one out and paid tribute to Toby Keith at a concert earlier in the year. 🙌🏼☺️ pic.twitter.com/QaJ2n0LSUE — Mimi Renee (@MimiRenee_MOODZ) May 17, 2024

Post Malone talking about his venture into country pic.twitter.com/NOJfM2z7Gz — Mimi Renee (@MimiRenee_MOODZ) May 17, 2024

Posty also joined host Reba McEntire for an impromptu a cappella performance of the Allman Brothers’ “Ramblin’ Man” in honor of the late Dickey Betts. Watch that below.