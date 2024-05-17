Watch Post Malone Debut New Country Song “Never Love You Again” At The ACM Awards
Along with Noah Kahan and a surprise Dua Lipa, Post Malone made his debut at the ACMs tonight. The rapper performed a whole set of country covers at Stagecoach a few weeks ago, and this evening he debuted a new country song called “Never Love You Again.” He also played a solo version of “I Had Some Help,” his new Morgan Wallen collab that is expected to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 next week.
“Never Love You Again” presumably comes from Posty’s country album coming later this year. “I have been having so much fun and I went to Nashville probably about six months ago and I’ve always wanted to make a record in this vein,” Posty said in an interview at the awards show, which takes place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. “I’m having so much fun and I love the people that I get to write with in Nashville. It’s the most amazing time.”
He took the stage shortly after Dua Lipa joined Chris Stapleton for a performance of “Think I’m In Love With You.” Watch Posty’s performance below.
Posty also joined host Reba McEntire for an impromptu a cappella performance of the Allman Brothers’ “Ramblin’ Man” in honor of the late Dickey Betts. Watch that below.
