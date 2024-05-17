Watch Dua Lipa & Chris Stapleton Debut Surprise Duet At ACM Awards

Dua Lipa just released her new album Radical Optimism, but the pop star isn’t done. She made a surprise appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight, joining Chris Stapleton for a performance of his 2023 song “Think I’m In Love With You.”

At the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, Lipa made her debut at the ACMs, which are hosted by Reba McEntire this year. Other performances of the evening include Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne, and a tribute to Toby Keith from Jason Aldean. Stapleton has won four awards — the most of the night — including Male Artist Of The Year, and it’s his fourth time winning Album Of The Year. Lipa and Stapleton’s duet will be released at midnight.

A lot of pop stars are going country lately, but Posty, Stefani, and Lavigne were all early on the trend (and Kahan makes folk music). Last year Posty performed at the CMA Awards and just a few weeks ago he did a whole set of country covers at Stagecoach. His Morgan Wallen collab “I Had Some Help” is expected to debut at #1 next week. Stefani, who played at last year’s CMT Awards, released the duet “Purple Irises” with her country star husband/fellow former The Voice coach Blake Shelton in February. Lavigne performed at ACM Honors in 2022 and joined Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest last summer. Tonight she joined Nate Smith on his “Bulletproof,” and that version is also out at midnight for New Music Friday.

Watch Lipa and Stapleton perform “Think I’m In Love With You” together, along with other performances.