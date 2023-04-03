Over the years, mainstream Nashville country has absorbed the sounds and aesthetics of ’70s and ’80s rock, especially as those styles have disappeared from the pop mainstream. We should be ready for the same thing to happen with ’90s rock. Judging by last night’s CMT Awards, it might already be happening. Last night’s show featured performances from some of country’s biggest names, including Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, and Kane and Katelyn Brown. But the show also featured a whole lot of ’90s rock stars performing their hits alongside Nashville royalty.

Alanis Morissette, who isn’t country by any stretch of the imagination, was one of last night’s performers. She led a team of young country stars — Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade — through a version of her own iconic howler “You Oughta Know.” The “go down on you in the theater” line is apparently still controversial enough to get excised from a CMT performance, as is the “I bet she’d make a really excellent mother” bit. Here’s that performance:

We love seeing these country queens come together for an ICONIC performance of “You Oughta Know” 🙌💗 pic.twitter.com/r0tbpEWYkp — CMT (@CMT) April 3, 2023

Gwen Stefani, who’s married to the massive country star Blake Shelton but who has never been remotely country herself, teamed up with Carly Pearce to sing No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.”

Hootie And The Blowfish’s Darius Rucker is a ’90s rock guy himself, and he’s also been a massive country star for many years now. Last night, he got together with the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson to sing “She Talks To Angels.”

A number of rockers and country stars — Slash, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Warren Haynes, LeAnn Rimes, Wynonna Judd — joined forces to pay tribute to Southern rock overlords Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Wynonna also duetted with the great recent-vintage country star Ashley McBryde on a big, showy cover of Foreigner’s 1985 power-ballad smash “I Want To Know What Love Is.”