Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Sounds Like A Hit

Post Malone has been going through an interesting career phase. He predictably left rap behind a few years ago, bragging that he played guitar on every song on last year’s pop-leaning Austin, but hasn’t really been scoring hits with his own releases. He continues to hang out with and support a range of great rock and folk musicians: Militarie Gun, Beach Fossils, Turnstile, Fleet Foxes, Scowl, Drain, Billy Strings. And then, in the early months of this year, he popped up on both the new BeyoncĂ© album and the new Taylor Swift album, soaring to #1 with his Swift collab “Fortnight.”

Now Posty is back with another superstar team-up. Lately the Texan has been edging into the country music space: covering Brad Paisley and Hank Williams, playing a whole set of classic country songs at Stagecoach, and teasing a collab with Morgan Wallen, the genre’s dominant superstar, with whom he covered Joe Diffie at last year’s CMA Awards. Today, that Wallen team-up is out, marking the hard launch of Posty’s country career.

The song is called “I Had Some Help,” and regardless of your feelings about Post Malone or the scandal-ridden but galactically popular Morgan Wallen, it sounds like a hit. It also sounds entirely like a radio-friendly country song, with only those familiar trilling vocals tying back to the Post Malone hits of yore. The track boasts abundant hooks and a contagious momentum, and I won’t be at all surprised if it sends Posty back to #1 for the second time this year. You can hear “I Had Some Help” below via director Chris Villa’s music video.

In other Post Malone news, he did a surprise set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday for the Netflix comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke, and he’ll make his ACM Awards debut this coming Thursday, May 16. In other Morgan Wallen news, Billboard reports that he will have to stand trial for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s Nashville bar last month.