Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Sounds Like A Hit

Post Malone has been going through an interesting career phase. He predictably left rap behind a few years ago, bragging that he played guitar on every song on last year’s pop-leaning Austin, but hasn’t really been scoring hits with his own releases. He continues to hang out with and support a range of great rock and folk musicians: Militarie Gun, Beach Fossils, Turnstile, Fleet Foxes, Scowl, Drain, Billy Strings. And then, in the early months of this year, he popped up on both the new Beyoncé album and the new Taylor Swift album, soaring to #1 with his Swift collab “Fortnight.”

Now Posty is back with another superstar team-up. Lately the Texan has been edging into the country music space: covering Brad Paisley and Hank Williams, playing a whole set of classic country songs at Stagecoach, and teasing a collab with Morgan Wallen, the genre’s dominant superstar, with whom he covered Joe Diffie at last year’s CMA Awards. Today, that Wallen team-up is out, marking the hard launch of Posty’s country career.

The song is called “I Had Some Help,” and regardless of your feelings about Post Malone or the scandal-ridden but galactically popular Morgan Wallen, it sounds like a hit. It also sounds entirely like a radio-friendly country song, with only those familiar trilling vocals tying back to the Post Malone hits of yore. The track boasts abundant hooks and a contagious momentum, and I won’t be at all surprised if it sends Posty back to #1 for the second time this year. You can hear “I Had Some Help” below via director Chris Villa’s music video.

In other Post Malone news, he did a surprise set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday for the Netflix comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke, and he’ll make his ACM Awards debut this coming Thursday, May 16. In other Morgan Wallen news, Billboard reports that he will have to stand trial for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s Nashville bar last month.