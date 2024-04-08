Morgan Wallen Arrested After Throwing Chair From Nashville Rooftop Bar

Morgan Wallen is in trouble again. The country superstar’s career got off to a tumultuous start — an arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar in 2020, getting kicked off SNL for flouting COVID protocols later that year, getting caught on tape using a racial slur in early 2021 — but things seemed to have calmed down and smoothed out in recent years. Sunday night, the chaos resumed.

As Nashville’s News Channel 5 WTVF reports, Wallen was arrested late Sunday after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar six stories above street level. Early this morning, he was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct.

According to his arrest report, a group of police officers were standing on Broadway outside Chief’s Bar, the new establishment owned by Wallen’s friend and fellow country star Eric Church, when a chair landed near them. Members of the Chief’s staff told the officers Wallen had thrown the chair, and they were able to view video of Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.”

Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson issued this statement: “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.” Wallen’s next court date is scheduled for May 3 in Nashville, which is convenient because he’s playing two concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 2 and 3.