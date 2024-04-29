Florence + The Machine Reach New Chart Peak As Taylor Swift Occupies Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100

It was inevitable after The Tortured Poets Department’s record-breaking debut: Taylor Swift has also pioneered new achievements on the Billboard Hot 100. The new album is so dominant in the marketplace that Swift now occupies the top 14 spots on Billboard’s primary singles chart — something no artist has previously pulled off. (The closest anyone has come was two years ago when Swift herself became the first to monopolize the top 10 after the release of Midnights.)

On the newly revealed Hot 100, Swift’s Post Malone duet “Fortnight” debuts at #1, becoming Swift’s 12th chart-topper and Posty’s fifth. It’s also Swift’s seventh song to debut at #1, tying Ariana Grande for most among women. (Drake has the most overall #1 debuts with nine.) Per Billboard, the top 14 entries are as follows:

1. “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

2. “Down Bad”

3. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

4. “The Tortured Poets Department”

5. “So Long, London”

6. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

7. “But Daddy I Love Him”

8. “Florida!!!” (Feat. Florence + The Machine)

9. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

10. “Guilty As Sin?”

11. “Fresh Out the Slammer”

12. “loml”

13. “The Alchemy”

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

The #8 debut of the Florence Welch duet “Florida!!!” gives Florence + The Machine their first top-10 hit. They previously peaked at #21 with 2008’s “Dog Days Are Over.” Listed as a solo artist, Welch hit #10 with the Calvin Harris collab “Sweet Nothing” in 2012, but “Florida!!!” is her highest-charting hit under either name. Just outside Swift’s blast radius, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” is at #15, followed by last week’s #1, Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” at #16.

Overall, Swift has 32 songs on this week’s Hot 100: all 31 tracks from The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology plus “Cruel Summer.” That total has only been surpassed by Morgan Wallen’s week with 36 songs on the chart in March 2023. Swift also becomes the first woman with more than 50 top-10 hits on the Hot 100, as her total climbs from 49 to 59. Only Drake has more with 77.