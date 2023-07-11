Watch Post Malone Sing “Do It Faster” Backstage With Militarie Gun

News July 10, 2023 9:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Post Malone Sing “Do It Faster” Backstage With Militarie Gun

News July 10, 2023 9:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Post Malone is gearing up to release AUSTIN on July 28, and this past Saturday he kicked off his North American summer tour with Beach Fossils as openers. A few weeks before that Posty was performing in Amsterdam, where he sang Militarie Gun’s “Do It Faster” from Album Of The Week Life Under The Gun alongside the band’s Ian Shelton. (Militarie Gun just shared a clip from their hang on socials.) Posty, of course, has been known to enjoy hardcore; last year he was seen sporting a shirt from recent Militarie Gun tourmates Scowl.

Watch Posty sing “Do It Faster” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Picks The Best Bad Seeds Songs

3 days ago 0

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

13 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest