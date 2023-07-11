Post Malone is gearing up to release AUSTIN on July 28, and this past Saturday he kicked off his North American summer tour with Beach Fossils as openers. A few weeks before that Posty was performing in Amsterdam, where he sang Militarie Gun’s “Do It Faster” from Album Of The Week Life Under The Gun alongside the band’s Ian Shelton. (Militarie Gun just shared a clip from their hang on socials.) Posty, of course, has been known to enjoy hardcore; last year he was seen sporting a shirt from recent Militarie Gun tourmates Scowl.

Watch Posty sing “Do It Faster” below.